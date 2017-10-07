Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield Gets Taste Of Own Medicine After Iowa State Loss

If Baker Mayfield wasn’t already aware, he now knows he’s public enemy No. 1 in college football.
The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has been a stud this season, but also has drawn some criticism. Following his team’s win over Ohio State in Week 2, Mayfield planted the Oklahoma flag on the Buckeyes’ logo. Before the Sooners’ matchup with Baylor in Week 4, the Heisman Trophy-hopeful told Bears players they’d forgotten who their “daddy” was, and that he was going to “spank” them.
Well, Mayfield and the No. 3 Sooners lost 38-31 at home to Iowa State on Saturday, ending their hopes of a perfect season. After the game, Cyclones cornerback Evrett Edwards gave Mayfield a taste of his own medicine, as he planted Iowa’s state flag at midfield.
Sure, this flag isn’t as big as the one Mayfield planted at Ohio Stadium, but Iowa State made a statement nonetheless.
Although, it almost looks like one of the Cyclones coaches tried to talk Edwards out of the stunt.
This wasn’t the only dose of poetic justice that took place Saturday, though. At one point during the broadcast of the game, someone can be heard shouting “who’s your daddy?” after Mayfield threw an interception.
If you’ve followed Mayfield at all, you know that what took place Saturday likely won’t dissuade him from making controversial decisions in the future.
That’s probably just fine, as Mayfield’s swagger, as off-putting as it might be, is one of the things that makes him such a phenomenal player.
Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images
