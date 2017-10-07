LeBron James Hilariously Uses Dwyane Wade To Complain About Balding

LeBron James was blessed with many things, but strong follicles are not one of them.

James has been balding over the past handful of seasons, which has become one of the basketball world’s favorite subjects to joke about. The three-time NBA champion no longer is trying to hide his unfortunate head of hair, and even took a shot at totally shaving his head at the start of the offseason.

What James can’t understand, though, is why his best friend and new Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Dwyane Wade still has healthy locks. King James recently took to Instagram to express his jealousy of Wade in that regard, which included a hilarious cameo appearance from Richard Jefferson.

Sorry, ‘Bron. It looks like you were just given the short end of the stick on this one.

James shouldn’t stress too much, as the bald fraternity in NBA history features of a bevy of superstar players, including Vince Carter, Shaquille O’Neal and, of course, Michael Jordan.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images