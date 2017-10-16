Dave Roberts Name Drops David Ortiz In Praising Justin Turner’s Heroics

Dave Roberts made sure to differentiate between the two, likely to prevent any eye rolls and to prove he’s not simply a victim of the moment. But the Los Angeles Dodgers manager still sees a little bit of David Ortiz in Justin Turner when it comes to elevating his game in key spots.

Turner hit a three-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning of Los Angeles’ 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium. The blast added to Turner’s growing reputation as a clutch performer as the Dodgers seek their first World Series title since 1988.

“I’m not saying he’s David Ortiz, but I played with David and you’re talking about big spots and coming up big, and J.T.’s that guy for us,” Roberts said after the win, which gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. “He just has that pulse where he can just kind of keep his calm and stay within the strike zone. Also just not afraid to fail and wants to be in that spot.”

Turner drove in all four of the Dodgers’ runs in their Game 2 victory, after which he’s now batting .377 (29-for-77) with four homers, 22 RBIs and a 1.115 OPS in 92 plate appearances over 23 career postseason games.

Obviously, he has a long way to go before being held in the same regard as Ortiz, a three-time World Series champion who’s considered arguably the best clutch hitter in Major League Baseball history. But he’s been impressive in the postseason, nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images