Positioning, Puck Movement Lead To Bruins’ Game-Tying Goal Vs. Coyotes

David Pastrnak paid the price for his second goal of the 2017-18 season.

In the first period of the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, the 21-year-old winger found himself both the beneficiary and victim of a Zdeno Chara slap shot. Chara’s bomb painfully caught Pastrnak on the side, but the deflection wound up in the back of the net to put the B’s on the scoreboard.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images