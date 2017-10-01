Ravens Fans Boo Players For Kneeling Before Anthem — But There’s a Twist

Some confusing stuff went on before Sundays’ game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to the playing of the national anthem in Baltimore, the M&T Bank Stadium public-address announcer requested that both the home crowd and the players briefly kneel in prayer for unity in the United States. The fans apparently responded with loud applause, but those cheers quickly turned to boos when the players took to their knees.

Huh?

Check out the bizarre scene in the video below:

Ravens fans cheered as announcer said team endorses kindness, unity, equality & justice then immediately boo when team kneels before anthem pic.twitter.com/GyIHKOsWLB — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) October 1, 2017

Many Ravens fans BOOING while Ravens kneel BEFORE anthem in response to PA announcement asking them to PRAY for our country. Seriously people? — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) October 1, 2017

Weird.

Whether this was the product of a communication breakdown or from fans simply not paying attention, it’s become clear that many people don’t know who or what is being supported or protested before anthems.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images