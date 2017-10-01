Watch Antonio Brown Toss Gatorade Cooler Amid Epic Sideline Tantrum

You wouldn’t like Antonio Brown when he’s angry.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver usually is in a good mood while shredding opposing defenses, but the opposite was the case Sunday.

In the second quarter of the Steelers’ road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, TV cameras caught Brown having quite the meltdown on Pittsburgh’s sideline.

Odell Beckham Jr. would be proud.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger failed to spot a wide-open Brown on 3rd down, which apparently sparked the All-Pro wideout’s tantrum.

ES MEJOR PARA BAILAR#NFLxFOX Antonio Brown hizo tremendo berrinche y se metió con uno de los coaches de Steelers @FOXImpactoNFL pic.twitter.com/DpXa4L5GDT — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) October 1, 2017

Brown chucked a Gatorade cooler off a table, then started barking at Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley as his teammates tried to calm him down.

Pittsburgh has enough on its plate as a team right now, so Steelers fans should hope Brown and the offense can pull it together in Baltimore.