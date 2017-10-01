Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Nunez Promises He’ll Be Ready For ALDS Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox lost 4-3 to the Houston Astros on Sunday in the final game of the regular season. But let’s be honest, everyone’s thinking about the playoffs.

And if the Sox want to overcome the Astros in the American League Division Series, they’ll likely need a healthy Eduardo Nunez to do so. The utility infielder, who missed most of September right knee injury, apparently has no doubts that he’ll be ready for Game 1 on Thursday.

“One hundred percent,” Nunez said Saturday when asked by WEEI’s Rob Bradford whether he’d be ready for the ALDS.

The 30-year-old offered some encouraging signs prior to Sunday’s game.

Eduardo Nunez on the run. Good sign for the #RedSox: pic.twitter.com/MYlDA132Zh — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 1, 2017

If and when Nunez does return, he’ll reportedly wear new cleats that supposedly prove his knee with more give.

“There’s different designs available to us,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said about the new cleats, via WEEI. “This isn’t taking one and cutting one off or anything like that. There are different styles that help it to slide a little bit without completely giving ground. But it might avoid the locking up and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Nunez’s absence has been obvious throughout September, and it’s not hard to see why.

In 38 games since being acquired from the San Francisco Giants, the Dominican is hitting .321 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Reds:

— The Red Sox announced they will send Chris Sale to the mound for Game 1 of the ALDS, in what should come as a surprise to no one.

— The Astros, on the other hand, haven’t named a starter, but they reportedly are leading in a certain direction.

Astros have not named their Game 1 starter. But every indication is Verlander. Keuchel threw a sim game today. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 1, 2017

— Given the health issues with both Nunez and second baseman Dustin Pedroia, the sox reportedly will carry an extra position player on the playoff roster.

One little piece of info from Farrell's postgame: Sox likely to carry 11 pitchers in the ALDS. So they will keep the extra position guy. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 1, 2017

— With Sunday’s loss, Boston finished 93-69 for the second consecutive season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images