Simplification Apparently Isn’t The Solution For Patriots’ Defensive Woes

FOXBORO, Mass. — Apparently complexity is not the New England Patriots’ defensive issue.

The Patriots have had communication issues throughout the first four weeks of the season, so one’s mind immediately wanders to thinking perhaps the defense is overcomplicated. That’s the way it appeared in the Patriots’ 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

That’s not the case, however.

“We simplified,” Patriots safety Duron Harmon said Sunday. “It can’t get no more simple than what we’re doing. So, we gotta take a look in the mirror.”

Safety Devin McCourty echoed those sentiments.

“I don’t think it’s overly complicated,” McCourty said. “It’s the stuff we’ve been doing since I’ve been here, so I wouldn’t say it’s overly complicated.”

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore also wouldn’t throw the gameplan under the bus.

“No, it’s us,” Gilmore said. “Just gotta get better at it.”

It’s a little scary to think the Patriots already have tried to fix their communication issues by simplifying, and it didn’t work. Where exactly do they go from here?

They don’t seem to know.

