Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Breaks Down Home Run-Robbing Catch Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox excelled in all facets of the game Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox received a tremendous effort from its pitching staff, an offensive explosion and flawless defense in their 10-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

The best defensive play of the game undoubtedly came from Mookie Betts, who robbed Josh Reddick of a three-run home in the second inning to prevent Houston from jumping out to a 6-0 lead.

To hear Betts break down his web gem, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images