Ryan Luza Clinches NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series With Homestead Win

Every week, iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, highlights its latest news for NESN Fuel. This week, iRacing recapped the final round of the NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series. Read more about iRacing here.

Ryan Luza clinch the 2017 NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series with his dramatic win in the final round of the series at Homestead-Miami Speedway last night. Along with the title of champion, Luza also will receive a NASCAR championship trophy, champions ring and a $10,000 cash prize, which will be awarded to him on stage just prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

On his way to the championship, the Texan won races at a variety of tracks including Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He also earned three poles and 10 top-five finishes, which put him in the position to compete for the championship in the new playoffs format.

“Ryan showed great consistency all season long and was a great competitor,” Tony Gardner, president of iRacing.com, said. “We are super excited for Ryan — he truly earned this championship and he is a great representative of the over 65,000 iRacing members. We are looking forward to presenting him his prizes at Homestead-Miami Speedway and especially the $10,000 check.”

The 2018 NASCAR Peak Antifreeze Series begins next February at Daytona International Speedway and will once again be broadcast live as part of “NASCAR Night on iRacing” at iRacing.com/live.

All photos via iRacing