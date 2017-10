The Boston Bruins have not played well defensively through the first three games of the 2017-18 NHL season.

The B’s have given up a total of 13 goals in just nine periods of hockey, including 10 goals allowed to the Colorado Avalanche, who finished at the bottom of the league standings last season.

