Sports World Rips NCAA For Wasting Time, Money On UNC Investigation

For the last few years, the NCAA has been investigating whether the University of North Carolina steered student athletes toward sham classes.

And, after years of devoting valuable resources to the investigation, the NCAA on Friday announced that it could not conclude that UNC violated rules., thought it said athletes “likely benefited from so-called ‘paper courses.’ ” While that ruling surely comes as a relief to many in Chapel Hill, N.C., it’s left others in the sports world totally dumbfounded.

Here’s an excerpt from the NCAA’s statement:

Committee on Infractions could not conclude North Carolina violated NCAA rules: https://t.co/iPE127Txqr pic.twitter.com/suI59ucHvs — NCAA (@NCAA) October 13, 2017

There are many details to this investigation, but at its core are courses within the school’s Department of African and Afro-American Studies. More than 3,100 students, roughly half of which were athletes, enrolled in the classes from 1993 to 2011, according to ESPN. The NCAA only investigated 2002-11, however.

So what was so bad about the classes? Well, they reportedly didn’t require attendance, and students only needed to submit one paper at the end of the semester. Furthermore, grade changes and forged faculty signatures were commonplace.

In the end, UNC avoided sanctions essentially because the NCAA doesn’t have jurisdiction over theses types of academic matters. Moreover, UNC maintained that since these classes were offered to all students, athletes did not receive benefits that violated rules.

Here are what some people are saying about the ruling:

In the biggest academic fraud case in NCAA history, UNC successfully convinced Committee on Infractions that none of it violated NCAA rules — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 13, 2017

UNREAL @NCAA reports that @GoHeels athletes most likely took phony classes but can’t conclude that there were any violations.Embarrassing — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 13, 2017

If only Pitino had the foresight to funnel hookers/sneaker money to members of the general student body in addition to his players… https://t.co/QMOLMULaii — Luke Bonner (@LukeyBonner) October 13, 2017

The @NCAA has no jurisdiction over academic matters & would of gotten destroyed if #UNC decided to sue. Waste of time & a lot of $$$. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) October 13, 2017

NCAA justice … Taking money from an agent = bad

Taking money from boosters = bad

Steering kids to sham classes = not our problem. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 13, 2017

From the start, it was clear NCAA rules did not cover this matter. What a colossal waste of time and money when NCAA knew it had no case. https://t.co/xpeJXv5gr5 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) October 13, 2017

The same NCAA that claims that the bargain is fair b/c athletes are paid with Education, also says that fake classes are a BENEFIT. pic.twitter.com/OpCYgzL9oO — Andy Schwarz (@andyhre) October 13, 2017

The NCAA bowed to media pressure in reopening #UNC’s investigation, but the COI was unable to apply bylaws to the academic irregularities. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) October 13, 2017

Even if NCAA's UNC decision is "correct"–i.e. it lacks jurisdiction–it makes a mockery of supposed mission. How can you take it seriously? — Joe Nocera (@NoceraBV) October 13, 2017

Adolph Rupp used to "teach" a class where all players got As. This will be new model–why bother to pretend athletes are getting educated? — Joe Nocera (@NoceraBV) October 13, 2017

This next tweet perfectly encapsulates how Tarheel nation is reacting:

Let’s hope Roy Williams responds to inevitable questions better than John Calipari did at Kentucky media day thursday.

Regardless of which side of this debate you fall on, it’s tough to argue that both UNC and the NCAA didn’t come out of this mess with bruised reputations.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images