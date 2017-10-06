Stephen Colbert Offers Perfect Response To Cam Newton’s Sexist Comments

Cam Newton isn’t just taking heat from the sports world.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback made headlines Wednesday after he said it’s “funny” to hear a female talk about football routes. The NFL responded by condemning his remarks, and Dannon promptly ended its sponsorship deal with the 2015 NFL MVP.

Enter Stephen Colbert.

The “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” host gave his two cents on the Newton controversy during the opening monologue for Thursday’s episode, highlighted by his take on whether Newton is qualified to talk about yogurt. Watch the hilarious segment in the video below:

Nailed it.

To Newton’s credit, his apology Thursday did seem sincere, although his critics likely would say it still was dripping with smug.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Images