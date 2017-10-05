Terrelle Pryor Apparently Had Good Reason To Flip Off Fan In Week 4

Athletes generally try to keep their cool around hecklers, but sometimes, fans say some pretty vile things to them.

Terrelle Pryor found himself in hot water Wednesday after TMZ published video of the Washington Redskins wide receiver yelling “f— you” and flipping off a heckling Kansas City Chiefs fan Monday after Washington’s 29-20 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. But Pryor shared his side of the situation Wednesday on his Instagram story, and it turns out he had good reason to be angry.

It’s hard to blame Pryor for reacting the way he did considering the circumstances. It’s also, as Pryor said, a big part of the reason Colin Kaepernick and other players began kneeling in the first place last season.

Fans often forget that athletes still are human despite their talents — partly thanks to fantasy sports — so hopefully this serves as a reminder for some.

