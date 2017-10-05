Red Sox-Astros ALDS Rosters: Boston Leaves Off Chris Young; Austin Maddox Makes Cut

The Boston Red Sox had some tough decisions to make, but we now know the team they’ll roll out to battle with the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series starting Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox and Astros both released their rosters Thursday morning ahead of the 4:08 ET first pitch in Houston.

Here is the Red Sox’s roster.

PITCHERS (11): Doug Fister, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel, Austin Maddox, Drew Pomeranz, Rick Porcello, David Price, Addison Reed, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Carson Smith.

CATCHERS (2): Sandy Leon, Christian Vazquez.

INFIELDERS (8): Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Deven Marrero, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Nunez, Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramirez.

OUTFIELDERS (4): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Rajai Davis.

The notable omissions for the Red Sox are outifelder Chris Young and relief pitchers Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes and Robby Scott.

While Young has a reputation for hitting left-handed pitching, he’s actually been worse against southpaws in 2017, one of the worst seasons of his career. Davis, meanwhile, likely gets the call for his speed and his pinch-running potential.

Leaving off Workman and Barnes isn’t a huge surprise, especially given how crowded the Boston bullpen became after the deadline pickup of Addison Reed from the Mets and the return of Carson Smith from injury. Robby Scott might have made sense, too, as a left-handed specialist, but the return of David Price and his subsequent move to the bullpen might have cost Scott a spot … at least for the first round. Also, the Red Sox’s move to put Eduardo Rodriguez on the roster (while also leaving off Scott) might indicate he’ll be in the bullpen and not in line to pitch Game 3.

The Red Sox have yet to announce a Game 3 starter, but Rodriguez, Doug Fister and Rick Porcello appear to be the most likely candidates.

And the Astros’ roster.

