The ‘Ryan Fitzpatrick Curse’ Has To Be Real After Jameis Winston Injury

Maybe it’s time to start believing in the “Ryan Fitzpatrick Curse,” if you haven’t already.

So, here’s the deal. Fitzpatrick is the definition of a journeyman quarterback. He’s currently playing for his seventh franchise — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — in his 13th NFL season, never staying in one place for more than four years. Sure, he’s had some success along the way. But for the most part, Fitzpatrick is a backup QB who always ends up landing playing time. Coincidence?

Jameis Winston went down with a shoulder injury Sunday in the Bucs’ 38-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The third-year quarterback could return for Tampa Bay’s Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but it was hard to overlook Fitzpatrick’s history when the 34-year-old took over for Winston early in the Bucs’ Week 6 defeat.

Below is a snapshot — as pointed out Sunday by USA TODAY’s For the Win — of all the quarterbacks who’ve been victimized over the years by the “Ryan Fitzpatrick Curse.”

The Fitzpatrick Curse: pic.twitter.com/ljAyCGavzx — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) August 13, 2015

Crazy, right?

Whether it’s because of injuries, poor performance or even magic, Fitzpatrick always seems to land atop teams’ QB depth chart despite rarely starting in the pole position.

The following graphic is another perfect summary of Fitzpatrick’s football career.

The Ryan Fitzpatrick cycle, a @DrawPlayDave creation, is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/bgPvp08CWk — Woot and Wye NFL (@WootandWye) July 27, 2016

Basically, signing Fitzpatrick is just asking for trouble.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images