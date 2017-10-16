Golden Knights Tweeting Bruins’ Lines As Female Names Didn’t Go Over Too Well

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are off to a hot start, but they still have plenty to learn — especially in the social media department.

The Golden Knights hosted the Boston Bruins on Sunday night, and the team’s official Twitter account posted both squads’ lines before puck drop, as is custom. Except Vegas decided to have a little “fun” with the Bruins’ lines.

Broons Forward Lines Mandy-Marilyn-Brittany

Tiffany-Candace-Brandy

Heather-Channing-Brianna

Amber-Sabrina-Melody — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 15, 2017

Broons Defense Pairs Dakota-Sierra

Mandy-Samantha

Autumn-Ruby — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 15, 2017

So, uh, why did the Golden Knights just replace the B’s with female names? Apparently they were going for a reference from the movie “Ted” — which was filmed and based in Boston — as part of a series of tweets poking fun at Bostonians’ exaggerated accents.

It's from the movie, Ted. It took place in Boston. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 15, 2017

But as you can see, Twitter didn’t take their attempt at humor well.

You do realize this whole line of tweets is awfully demeaning to women. You are clearly insinuating that males > females. — Marc Nathan (@mdnathan) October 15, 2017

you could've picked from a host of references that didn't include "changing the names to girl names" — #MikeGreenForArtRoss (@tjoshov) October 15, 2017

So, the joke is that the other team is all girls? Please delete this it’s very embarrassing. — Generic Spencer (@GenericSpencer) October 15, 2017

Quoting a sexist joke doesn’t make it unsexist. That seems obvious? This is an embarrassment for VGK — Jon Sieg (@jonsieg) October 16, 2017

We (kind of) get what Vegas was going for here, and we’re guessing it didn’t intend to come off as sexist. But considering it’s pretty vague reference that, without explanation, comes off as pretty disrespectful to women, the Knights probably should have gone in a different direction here.

The Golden Knights skated to a 3-1 victory, but it looks like their social media team learned an important lesson: Be careful what you tweet.

Guess no more Ted references from Golden Knights Twitt-ah dot com pic.twitter.com/3o5DOoawU5 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 15, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images