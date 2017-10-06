Tom Brady, Bill Belichick React To Patriots’ Big Win Over Buccaneers

The New England Patriots needed a win Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they delivered.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Pats left Raymond James Stadium with a 19-14 victory and a 3-2 record with 10 days to go before a Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets.

After the game, Patriots quarterback and Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick reacted to the victory, which wound up being a nail-biter.

To hear Brady and Belichick’s comments, watch the above video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

