Tony Romo Laughs At His Own Dad Jokes During ‘Thursday Night Football’

People used to make jokes about Tony Romo all the time when he still played in the NFL, but now the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is the one telling them.

Romo made his broadcasting debut this season as one of CBS’ color analysts, and he’s received some pretty rave reviews, most notably for his ability to recognize which plays teams are about to make. But “Romostradamus” also has been flexing his comedy muscles, and they came through during this week’s “Thursday Night Football” game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

Take this excellent dad joke about Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato.

Tony Romo is a Demi Lovato fan. pic.twitter.com/pYhdbLXjod — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) October 13, 2017

The whole thing was made better by the fact that Jim Nantz had no idea what he was talking about.

And as a side note, Romo’s three kids are 5, 3 and two months old, so we like to imagine he’s the one who’s been rocking out to Demi Lovato.

