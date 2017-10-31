DCU Save of the Day

Tuukka Rask Denies Blue Jackets Breakaway As Bruins Mount Comeback

by on Mon, Oct 30, 2017 at 10:26PM
Tuukka Rask came up clutch for the Boston Bruins when they were making their comeback in Monday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boston’s goalie denied a Blue Jackets breakaway while the Bruins were trailing 3-1, and the B’s eventually tied the score to force overtime and earn a much-needed point. They lost in a shootout.

Check out Rask’s impressive stop in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by DCU.

