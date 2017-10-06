USA Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Game Online

Only victory can take the United States men’s soccer team toward destination Russia now.

USA will face Panama on Friday in Orlando, Fla., in a pivotal 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying game. USA trails Panama by one point in the CONCACAF standings with just two games remaining, but a win would propel the hosts over “Los Canaleros” into third place place and the final automatic qualification spot.

Fans are eager to see what lineup USA head coach Bruce Arena entrusts with achieving the necessary win. Check out our predicted USA starting XI ahead of the game.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Panama online.

When: Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at 7:35 p.m. ET

Watch: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images