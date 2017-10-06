Celtics-76ers Live Stream: Watch Boston’s Second Preseason Game Online

The new-look Boston Celtics are back in action Friday, as the C’s are in Philadelphia for a preseason tilt with the 76ers.

The Celtics started the preseason on a high note, as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 94-82 at TD Garden on Monday.

As is always the case in the preseason, relatively unknown players will be on the floor for both teams, especially in the second half. Still, this game gives fans the chance to watch new Celtics Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, as well as 76ers rookie guard — and No. 1 overall pick — Markelle Fultz.

Here’s how to watch Friday’s preseason game online:

When: Friday, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images