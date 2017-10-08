VP Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game After 49ers Kneel During National Anthem

Mike Pence is staying on message with his president.
The Vice President of the United States showed up at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to take in the Indianapolis Colts’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Apparently Pence’s stay was short-lived, though — in fact, he didn’t even hang around for opening kickoff.
Pence left after the playing of the national anthem, during which 23 Niners players knelt to protest social inequality, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Pence’s boss, President Donald Trump, has led a verbal assault against players kneeling during the national anthem, calling for them to be fired and demanding they stand to “respect” the country. Pence conveyed a similar message after leaving Sunday’s game in a statement posted on Twitter.
He also posted a photo of he and his wife, Karen, standing during the anthem before heading for the exit.
No word on whether Pence turned on the Colts-49ers game when he got home.
Thumbnail photo courtesy of Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
