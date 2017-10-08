VP Mike Pence Leaves Colts Game After 49ers Kneel During National Anthem

Mike Pence is staying on message with his president.

The Vice President of the United States showed up at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to take in the Indianapolis Colts’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Apparently Pence’s stay was short-lived, though — in fact, he didn’t even hang around for opening kickoff.

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Pence left after the playing of the national anthem, during which 23 Niners players knelt to protest social inequality, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Pence’s boss, President Donald Trump, has led a verbal assault against players kneeling during the national anthem, calling for them to be fired and demanding they stand to “respect” the country. Pence conveyed a similar message after leaving Sunday’s game in a statement posted on Twitter.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

He also posted a photo of he and his wife, Karen, standing during the anthem before heading for the exit.

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

No word on whether Pence turned on the Colts-49ers game when he got home.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK