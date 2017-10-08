Why Antonio Brown Reportedly Is ‘At Odds’ With Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown allegedly isn’t on the best of terms with his quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was visibly upset with Ben Roethlisberger during the team’s Week 4 game, which resulted in a wild temper tantrum on the sideline. Roethlisberger condemned Brown for causing a “distraction,” which prompted an apology from the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Brown’s tirade mostly was due to Roethlisberger missing him on a play, but apparently some built-up frustration added to hysterics as well. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Brown’s vexation with Roethlisberger was ignited in Week 3, when the Steelers caused quite a stir for their protest during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Roethlisberger spearheaded a decision to reverse course and have the players remain in the tunnel rather than on the sidelines as originally intended, which was the topic of an emotional team meeting the following day,” La Canfora writes. “During that meeting, sources said, Brown expressed his displeasure with how Roethlisberger and others handled the matter, and there was some lingering resentment through the week.

Sources said Brown has felt strongly the urge to kneel in protest during the anthem, but the Steelers have been in unison standing or remaining off the field during the playing of it. Sunday, when the quarterback did not throw to him early in the game, when he was wide open for a possible TD, Brown took it personally and believed it was related to his recent dispute with Roethlisberger, according to the sources, which led to his sideline blow-up.”

If Brown and Roethlisberger really are ticked off at one another, that’s bad news for the Super Bowl-hopeful Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images