Whatever’s Going On With The Colts’ Sideline Is An Absolute Disgrace

We’ve all seen those instances where a football player tiptoes down a sideline, only for the success or failure of the play to be determined by whether they stayed in or out of bounds.

Well, the Indianapolis Colts better hope one of those plays doesn’t happen Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

That’s because, for whatever reason, the sideline at Lucas Oil Stadium is laughably crooked. Take a look at this disgraceful chalk job:

Not sure this sideline is up to code here in Indy. https://t.co/0pDNEO6Dxh pic.twitter.com/lQO2Laq442 — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 8, 2017

How on Earth did that pass inspection?

And while this sideline likely will be in the stadium for the duration of Sunday’s game, the same can’t be said for Vice President Mike Pence, who hit the road after seeing players kneel during the national anthem.

Oh, what a time to be a Colts fan.

