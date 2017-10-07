Here’s Why John Farrell Chose To Give Doug Fister Start In Game 3

It’s all up to Doug Fister.

The Boston Red Sox trail the Houston Astros 2-0 in their American League Division Series matchup after back-to-back 8-2 losses to Houston. And Boston will hand the ball to the veteran right-hander in Game 3 to extend its season.

So why did manager John Farrell elect to give Fister the Game 3 start over Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez?

Boston’s skipper noted the addition of left-hander David Price to the Red Sox’s bullpen, as well as the quality stuff that Fister has featured over the past month as reasons for giving him the ball Sunday at Fenway Park.

