Lane Kiffin Trolls Nick Saban After Alabama Coach’s ‘Rat Poison’ Comment

Lane Kiffin might forgive, but he clearly doesn’t forget.
Kiffin, who now serves as the head coach at Florida Atlantic, had a rocky tenure as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and wasn’t always on the best of terms with Nick Saban during his time with the Crimson Tide.
So when Saban made a rather peculiar comment to the media Saturday, Kiffin made sure to use it to his advantage when trolling his former colleague.
Nailed it.
Saban, in classic fashion, scorned the media for praising his football team, likening their compliments to rat poison. The Alabama coach seemingly never is in a good mood, and we don’t think Kiffin’s tweet will help raise his spirits.
Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images
