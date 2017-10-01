Why O.J. Simpson Isn’t Welcome In Florida After Release From Prison

The Juice officially is loose, but where he’ll run next remains unclear.

O.J. Simpson was released from prison on parole early Sunday morning, walking out of Lovelock Correctional Institute in Nevada at 12:08 a.m. local time, per ABC News. His release came a day earlier than expected and ended a nine-year prison sentence for a 2007 armed robbery.

According to Simpson’s lawyer, the 70-year-old former star running back wants to go to Florida to spend time with family after his release. But the state apparently isn’t on board: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a stern statement this weekend insisting Simpson isn’t welcome in the Sunshine State.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable,” Bondi said in the statement, via USA TODAY.

“The specter of his residing in Florida should not be an option. Numerous law enforcement officials in Florida agree with this position. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

In short: Bondi doesn’t want Simpson anywhere near Florida. But can she prevent him from moving there?

In a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections, Bondi cited a state law allowing Florida to deny the relocation of out-of-state parolees, or subject them to strict supervision if they are able to relocate. Simpson’s lawyer fired back Saturday, though, claiming his client can live wherever he wants.

Florida AG quite possibly the stupidest person on the planet. Simpson can and will move to Florida. None of your business. M. https://t.co/AKfYILjMVI — Malcolm LaVergne (@SinCityAttorney) September 30, 2017

O.J. finally is a free man, but it appears he’s not done drumming up controversy.

Thumbnail photo courtesy of Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK