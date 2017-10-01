Rams Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

When Sunday is over, we might know if the Los Angeles Rams are for real.

Currently 2-1 and leading the NFC West, the Rams — led by quarterback Jared Goff — perhaps are the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. But they’ve got a tough matchup at AT&T Stadium in Week 4, as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are among the best teams in the league when playing at their best.

This game also is very important for the Cowboys, as they currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC East. Given how competitive that division is, Dallas needs to win games like these when they have the chance.

Here’s how you can watch Rams-Cowboys online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images