Jaguars Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars arguably have been the biggest surprise of the NFL season thus far.

The Jags opened their season with a convincing 29-7 win over the Houston Texans and picked up their second victory last Sunday with a 44-7 rout of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jacksonville has a golden opportunity to improve to 3-1 this Sunday when it travels to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. Many believed the Jets were doomed for a winless season, but New York earned a surprise victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday to move to 1-2.

Here’s how you can watch Jaguars vs. Jets online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images