Why USMNT Should Replace Bruce Arena By Hiring Tab Ramos As Coach

The race to succeed Bruce Arena as United States men’s soccer team head coach is under way.

Names of potential candidates are floating throughout the U.S. soccersphere, after Arena resigned Friday in the aftermath of USA’s failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati indicated Friday in a conference call with reporters the organization might name an interim coach for November 2017 games but also would take its time finding the right person to lead the senior national team over the long term, according to NBC Sports’ Nicholas Mendola.

NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard asserts on the latest installment of the “NESN Soccer Show” that the search for the next USMNT coach should start and end in-house. Watch the above video to see why O’Mard believes Tab Ramos, the current U.S. U-20 men’s soccer team coach and federation technical director, best fits the bill as Arena’s successor.

