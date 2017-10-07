World Cup Qualifying CONCACAF Standings: USMNT Strengthens Position

Fans of the United States men’s soccer team should start researching travel options to Russia.

USA moved to within touching distance of a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Friday night when it defeated Panama 4-0. The victory propelled USA over Panama into third place — and the final automatic qualification spot — in the CONCACAF hexagonal standings, which you can see below.

CONCACAF standings and SPI projections after last night. #USMNT is in great shape, but still with a bit of work to do. pic.twitter.com/yqXGxJ1fNy — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) October 7, 2017

Mexico defeated Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 on Friday night to all but confirm its place atop the CONCACAF standings in the final reckoning.

Costa Rica will host Honduras on Saturday evening in a game CONCACAF postponed due to a tropical storm. The result of that contest bear significantly on USA’s World Cup qualifying hopes, as a Costar Rica win would virtually assure the U.S. at least a spot in the inter-continental playoffs next month.

Up next for USA

Team USA will visit Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, and a victory over the “Soca Warriors” will clinch its place in the World Cup for the eighth consecutive cycle.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images