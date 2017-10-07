Kryie Irving’s Gift To Kid Wearing His Cavs Jersey Will Warm Your Heart

Kyrie Irving isn’t willing to leave his fans behind, as his NBA career progresses.

Upon spotting a young fan wearing his old Cleveland Cavaliers jersey on Friday night in Philadelphia, the Boston Celtics guard gave him an incredible gift: his game-worn sneakers. Cameras were on hand to record Irving’s kind gesture, which the youngster and surrounding fans absolutely loved.

Awesome video of @KyrieIrving giving his shoes to a kid wearing a Cavs Kyrie jerseypic.twitter.com/vZQ6UV9UlF — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 7, 2017

Someone, Irving perhaps, should send that kid a No. 11 Celtics jersey with the star’s name on the back. That, combined with Irving’s sneakers, will make him the boss of the schoolyard basketball court for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images