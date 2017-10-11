World Famous Dunker Tries Dunking Over Convertible, Lands On His Face

Thanks to Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, most basketball fans have seen successful attempts at over-car dunks. But, in case you’ve forgotten, dunking over a vehicle is really, really hard.

Enter Ilya Kroshka.

Popularly known as “Kroha,” Kroshka became Internet famous in 2014 after a video featuring his high-flying dunks went viral. Since then, the 5-foot-9 Russian has regularly posted videos of similarly jaw-dropping dunks on social media. He recently flipped the script, however, when he shared a video of what could go down as one of the greatest dunk fails ever.

Check this out:

Devastating.

Here’s a video of some of Kroshka’s most impressive dunks:

This guy can rock the rim with the best of them.

Still, seeing “Kroha” finally succumb to gravity is an image that wont’ be easily forgotten.