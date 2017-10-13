Young Panthers Fan Bloodies Older Fan With Sucker Punch During ‘TNF’ Game

An ugly incident at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday left one fan badly bloodied.

During the the Carolina Panthers’ 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a young Panthers fan sucker-punched an older fan who was sitting behind him. Apparently a result of the victim complaining about the attacker standing throughout the game, the incident is pretty tough to watch.

Video of the disturbing scene, along with some background info, can be seen below.

(Warning: Images in the video, as well as language used in the caption, are NSFW)

As the Instagram user mentions, team allegiances apparently weren’t a factor.

The NFL reportedly has been in contact with Panthers security regarding the incident.

.@NFL says it’s in contact with #Panthers security regarding that punch shown by @CrossingBroad.” “We take all of these very seriously” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2017

No word yet on whether the fan has been either identified or arrested.