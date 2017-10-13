Young Panthers Fan Bloodies Older Fan With Sucker Punch During ‘TNF’ Game

An ugly incident at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday left one fan badly bloodied.
During the the Carolina Panthers’ 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a young Panthers fan sucker-punched an older fan who was sitting behind him. Apparently a result of the victim complaining about the attacker standing throughout the game, the incident is pretty tough to watch.
Video of the disturbing scene, along with some background info, can be seen below.
(Warning: Images in the video, as well as language used in the caption, are NSFW)
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire. The assailant was seated in section 541, row 24, seat 10.
As the Instagram user mentions, team allegiances apparently weren’t a factor.
The NFL reportedly has been in contact with Panthers security regarding the incident.
No word yet on whether the fan has been either identified or arrested.
