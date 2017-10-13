Louisiana Sheriff Boycotts Ford For Defending NFL Players’ Right To Protest

A Louisiana sheriff is exercising his First Amendment right to free speech to denounce Ford’s support of NFL players’ First Amendment right to peaceful protest.

Sheriff Julian Whittington of the Boussier Parish Sheriff’s Office recently sent a letter to Hixson Ford of Alexandria, its local dealer, notifying it that the office is refusing to buy Ford police vehicles, Automotive News reports. His letter, which he hopes will make Ford reconsider its sponsorship of the NFL, came following the automaker’s response to a series of peaceful protests across the NFL.

In a statement, Ford reiterated its “respect (of) individuals’ rights to express their views, even if they are not ones we share.” Whittington, however, was appalled by Ford’s defense of players who have the “audacity” who exercise those rights during the playing of the national anthem.

“Ford has been a part of American history, and has stood for American values,” Whittington wrote. “However, the recent events surrounding the NFL, its players and their audacity to thumb their collective noses at the American flag, the American military as well as their obvious disdain for the profession of law enforcement in general; forces me to take a stand.”

Interestingly, Whittington went on to agree that the players have a constitutional right to peacefully protest, yet still said he will boycott Ford until the NFL “demands” that they not utilize that right, according to CNBC.

“Yes, the NFL players have a right to protest as they deem necessary, but we, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and taxpayers of Bossier Parish have a right to spend our money elsewhere,” Whittington said.

Dallis Hixson, the dealership’s owner, reportedly told Whittington that he will present the letter to Ford officials in Dearborn, Mich.

