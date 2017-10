Zane McIntyre is back on an NHL roster.

The 25-year-old goaltender was recalled Sunday from the AHL’s Providence Bruins on an emergency basis by the Boston Bruins.

McIntyre, who has a 4-1-0 record and a .928 save percentage in Providence this season, will back up B’s starting netminder Tuukka Rask on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

