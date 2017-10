Zdeno Chara appears to have found the fountain of youth.

The Boston Bruins captain shined in his team’s Saturday night matchup with the Arizona Coyotes, posting a goal and two assists in the 6-2 victory at Gila River Arena.

To see Chara’s first tally of the 2017-18 season, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images