Alex Trebek Demolishes San Francisco Giants In Classic ‘Jeopardy!’ Rip

If you’ve ever watched “Jeopardy!,” you know that Alex Trebek isn’t afraid to throw some major shade.

The 77-year-old host was up to his old tricks Tuesday during a “Tournament of Champions” episode of the long-running game show. At one point during the episode, contestant Aten mentioned that he once got some love on Twitter from “World Series champion Hunter Pence’ of the San Francisco Giants.

And that was all the ammo that Trebek needed.

Alex Trebek straight roasted the Giants on @Jeopardy tonight pic.twitter.com/mH79KSyYqL — Katryna Holifield (@katrynahh17) November 8, 2017

Ruthless. Here’s a longer clip if you want to see even more of Trebek’s trademark smugness.

Trebek sometimes gets a bad rap for how merciless he can be with contestants. But with some of the nonsense he deals with on a daily basis, we’re surprised he keeps it together at all.

Thumbnail photo via Clippit/sonofthebronx