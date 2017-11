Anton Khudobin was stellar in the Boston Bruins’ 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

After making 40 saves through regulation and overtime, the B’s backup goalie stood tall in 11 shootout rounds before rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy sealed a Boston win.

For Jack Edwards’ and Andy Brickley’s take on the victory, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.