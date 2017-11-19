Anton Khudobin Stonewalls Tomas Hertl In Bruins’ Win Over Sharks

Anton Khudobin was on fire Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins netminder made countless saves during the B’s 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Khudobin’s most impressive save might have come during the second period when Sharks center Tomas Hertl had a great opportunity to tie the game on a rush to the net, but the 31-year-old goaltender was able to send his shot away to preserve the B’s lead.

Boston has now won two straight games with Khudobin in net. He saved 36 of 37 shots that were sent his way Saturday.

You can check out Khudobin’s save on Hertl in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images