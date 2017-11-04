Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines

by on Sat, Nov 4, 2017 at 5:04PM
1,457

The Boston Bruins will look to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they battle the Washinton Capitals on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins snapped a two-game skid Thursday when they took down the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 behind goals from Riley Nash and Sean Kuraly. The Caps also picked up a victory Thursday, edging the New York Islanders 4-3 at Capital One Arena.

Boston’s top line will remain intact Saturday, as Brad Marchand is expected to suit up against Washington. The star winger missed practice Friday after sustaining a lower body injury in the game against Vegas. David Krejci, on the other hand, will miss his sixth straight game as he battles a back injury.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins vs. Capitals game:

BOSTON BRUINS (5-3-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — Riley Nash — Tim Schaller
Danton Heinen — Jordan Szwarz — Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Austin Czarnik

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Paul Postma — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6-6-1)
Jakub Vrana — Nicklas Backstrom — T.J. Oshie
Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Devante Smith-Pelly
Chandler Stephenson — Lars Eller — Tom Wilson
Liam O’Brien — Jay Beagle — Alex Chiasson

Christian Djoos — John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov — Taylor Chorney
Brooks Orpik — Madison Bowey

Braden Holtby

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team