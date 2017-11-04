Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines

The Boston Bruins will look to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they battle the Washinton Capitals on Saturday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins snapped a two-game skid Thursday when they took down the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 behind goals from Riley Nash and Sean Kuraly. The Caps also picked up a victory Thursday, edging the New York Islanders 4-3 at Capital One Arena.
Boston’s top line will remain intact Saturday, as Brad Marchand is expected to suit up against Washington. The star winger missed practice Friday after sustaining a lower body injury in the game against Vegas. David Krejci, on the other hand, will miss his sixth straight game as he battles a back injury.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins vs. Capitals game:
BOSTON BRUINS (5-3-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — Riley Nash — Tim Schaller
Danton Heinen — Jordan Szwarz — Anders Bjork
Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Austin Czarnik
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Paul Postma — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6-6-1)
Jakub Vrana — Nicklas Backstrom — T.J. Oshie
Alex Ovechkin — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Devante Smith-Pelly
Chandler Stephenson — Lars Eller — Tom Wilson
Liam O’Brien — Jay Beagle — Alex Chiasson
Christian Djoos — John Carlson
Dmitry Orlov — Taylor Chorney
Brooks Orpik — Madison Bowey
Braden Holtby
