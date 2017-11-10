Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Leafs Lineups

by on Fri, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:06PM
628

Brad Marchand will be back in the Boston Bruins’ lineup as the team looks to avoid consecutive losses Friday at Air Canada Centre.

Marchand will return after a two-game absence as the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, currently sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division. The B’s also will have Noel Acciari banck in their ranks tonight, with the Johnston, R.I., native having completed his rehab following surgery on his index finger.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will give Anton Khudobin the start Friday, giving Tuukka Rask a night of rest before taking the ice against Toronto on Saturday.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Rangers game:

BOSTON BRUINS (6-5-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Jordan Szwarz — Anders Bjork
Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari
Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Jake DeBrusk

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Paul Postma — Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-7-0)
Zach Hyman — Patrick Marleau — Connor Brown
Leo Komarov — Nazem Kadri — William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk — Tyler Bozak — Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin — Dominic Moore — Josh Leivo

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey
Jake Gardiner — Nikita Zaitsev
Andreas Borgman — Connor Carrick

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team