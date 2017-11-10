Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Leafs Lineups

Brad Marchand will be back in the Boston Bruins’ lineup as the team looks to avoid consecutive losses Friday at Air Canada Centre.

Marchand will return after a two-game absence as the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, currently sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division. The B’s also will have Noel Acciari banck in their ranks tonight, with the Johnston, R.I., native having completed his rehab following surgery on his index finger.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will give Anton Khudobin the start Friday, giving Tuukka Rask a night of rest before taking the ice against Toronto on Saturday.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings:

BOSTON BRUINS (6-5-3)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Jordan Szwarz — Anders Bjork

Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari

Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Jake DeBrusk

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma — Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-7-0)

Zach Hyman — Patrick Marleau — Connor Brown

Leo Komarov — Nazem Kadri — William Nylander

James van Riemsdyk — Tyler Bozak — Mitchell Marner

Matt Martin — Dominic Moore — Josh Leivo

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner — Nikita Zaitsev

Andreas Borgman — Connor Carrick

Frederik Andersen

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images