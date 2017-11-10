Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Leafs Lineups

Brad Marchand will be back in the Boston Bruins’ lineup as the team looks to avoid consecutive losses Friday at Air Canada Centre.
Marchand will return after a two-game absence as the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, currently sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division. The B’s also will have Noel Acciari banck in their ranks tonight, with the Johnston, R.I., native having completed his rehab following surgery on his index finger.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will give Anton Khudobin the start Friday, giving Tuukka Rask a night of rest before taking the ice against Toronto on Saturday.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings:
BOSTON BRUINS (6-5-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Jordan Szwarz — Anders Bjork
Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari
Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Jake DeBrusk
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Paul Postma — Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (10-7-0)
Zach Hyman — Patrick Marleau — Connor Brown
Leo Komarov — Nazem Kadri — William Nylander
James van Riemsdyk — Tyler Bozak — Mitchell Marner
Matt Martin — Dominic Moore — Josh Leivo
Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey
Jake Gardiner — Nikita Zaitsev
Andreas Borgman — Connor Carrick
Frederik Andersen
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
