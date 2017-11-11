Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will battle the in the second game of their home-and-home series Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Maple Leafs used some late-game magic to earn the win Friday night at Air Canada Centre. James van Riemsdyk notched the game-tying goal with one minute left in regulation, and Patrick Marleau netted the overtime winner just over a minute into the sudden-death period.

Both teams are expected to change goalies on the second night of the back-to-back. After both netminders had Friday night off, Tuukka Rask is expected to be in between the pipes for the Bruins on Saturday, while the Maple Leafs are expected to counter with Curtis McElhinney.

A victory would extend Toronto’s winning streak to four, while Boston will try to get back in the win column before heading out for a three-game West Coast road trip.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday night’s Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game:

BOSTON BRUINS (6-5-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Jordan Szwarz — Anders Bjork

Matt Beleskey — Sean Kuraly — Jake DeBrusk

Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (11-7-0)

Leo Komarov — Nazem Kadri — William Nylander

James van Riemsdyk — Tyler Bozak — Mitchell Marner

Zach Hyman — Patrick Marleau — Connor Brown

Matt Martin — Dominic Moore — Josh Leivo

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner — Nikita Zaitsev

Andreas Borgman — Connor Carrick

Curtis McElhinney

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images