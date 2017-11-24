Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

The Boston Bruins will be back at TD Garden on Friday following a five-game road trip.

Boston will attempt to pick up its first afternoon win this season as the Bruins square off against the Evgeni Malkin-less Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite a depleted roster, the Bruins head into the Black Friday matchup riding a three-game winning streak.

Anton Khudobin has been between the pipes for all three of those Bruins wins, and he’ll get the start in goal once again for Boston on Friday. The matinee might also mark the return of defenseman Torey Krug, who’s a game-time decision, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced.

The B’s have a history of besting the Penguins on home ice, having won five of the last six games against Pittsburgh at TD Garden, with the sole loss coming in overtime.

For Penguins winger Conor Sheary, the game will be somewhat of a homecoming. The Winchester, Mass., native is a graduate of UMass Amherst and made his NHL debut in Boston in December 2015.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Friday afternoon’s Bruins vs. Penguins game:

BOSTON BRUINS (9-7-4)

Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Peter Cehlarik

Ryan Spooner — Riley Nash — Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Rob O’Gara — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (11-9-3)

Conor Sheary — Sidney Crosby — Patric Hornqvist

Bryan Rust — Jake Guentzel — Phil Kessel

Carl Hagelin — Riley Sheahan — Josh Archibald

Tom Kuhnhackl — Greg McKegg — Ryan Reaves

Brian Dumoulin — Kris Letang

Olli Maatta — Justin Schultz

Matt Hunwick — Ian Cole

Matt Murray

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images