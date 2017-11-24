Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lineups

The Boston Bruins will be back at TD Garden on Friday following a five-game road trip.
Boston will attempt to pick up its first afternoon win this season as the Bruins square off against the Evgeni Malkin-less Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite a depleted roster, the Bruins head into the Black Friday matchup riding a three-game winning streak.
Anton Khudobin has been between the pipes for all three of those Bruins wins, and he’ll get the start in goal once again for Boston on Friday. The matinee might also mark the return of defenseman Torey Krug, who’s a game-time decision, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced.
The B’s have a history of besting the Penguins on home ice, having won five of the last six games against Pittsburgh at TD Garden, with the sole loss coming in overtime.
For Penguins winger Conor Sheary, the game will be somewhat of a homecoming. The Winchester, Mass., native is a graduate of UMass Amherst and made his NHL debut in Boston in December 2015.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Friday afternoon’s Bruins vs. Penguins game:
BOSTON BRUINS (9-7-4)
Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Peter Cehlarik
Ryan Spooner — Riley Nash — Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Rob O’Gara — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (11-9-3)
Conor Sheary — Sidney Crosby — Patric Hornqvist
Bryan Rust — Jake Guentzel — Phil Kessel
Carl Hagelin — Riley Sheahan — Josh Archibald
Tom Kuhnhackl — Greg McKegg — Ryan Reaves
Brian Dumoulin — Kris Letang
Olli Maatta — Justin Schultz
Matt Hunwick — Ian Cole
Matt Murray
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP