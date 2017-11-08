Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines

The Boston Bruins look to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they square off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
Boston overcame injuries to key players Monday night at TD Garden, as the Bruins’ offense came alive in a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild. The B’s will need a similar effort against the Rangers, as Brad Marchand will miss his second straight game with an upper body injury. David Krejci also will be out of action with an upper body injury, marking his eighth straight game missed.
Tuukka Rask will make his sixth consecutive start in between the pipes for Boston. Rask will need a strong effort in order to slow down New York, as the Rangers will be looking to extend their winning streak to five.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Rangers game:
BOSTON BRUINS (6-4-3)
Anders Bjork — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen
Matt Beleskey — Riley Nash — Austin Czarnik
Jake DeBrusk — Jordan Szwarz — Frank Vatrano
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Rob O’Gara — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
NEW YORK RANGERS (7-7-2)
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Pavel Buchnevich
Rick Nash — Kevin Hayes — Mats Zuccarello
Jimmy Vesey — David Desharnais — J.T. Miller
Michael Grabner — Boo Nieves — Jesper Fast
Ryan McDonagh — Nick Holden
Brady Skjei — Kevin Shattenkirk
Marc Staal — Steven Kampfer
Henrik Lundqvist
