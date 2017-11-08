Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines

The Boston Bruins look to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they square off against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Boston overcame injuries to key players Monday night at TD Garden, as the Bruins’ offense came alive in a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild. The B’s will need a similar effort against the Rangers, as Brad Marchand will miss his second straight game with an upper body injury. David Krejci also will be out of action with an upper body injury, marking his eighth straight game missed.

Tuukka Rask will make his sixth consecutive start in between the pipes for Boston. Rask will need a strong effort in order to slow down New York, as the Rangers will be looking to extend their winning streak to five.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Rangers game:

BOSTON BRUINS (6-4-3)

Anders Bjork — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen

Matt Beleskey — Riley Nash — Austin Czarnik

Jake DeBrusk — Jordan Szwarz — Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Rob O’Gara — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK RANGERS (7-7-2)

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Pavel Buchnevich

Rick Nash — Kevin Hayes — Mats Zuccarello

Jimmy Vesey — David Desharnais — J.T. Miller

Michael Grabner — Boo Nieves — Jesper Fast

Ryan McDonagh — Nick Holden

Brady Skjei — Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal — Steven Kampfer

Henrik Lundqvist

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images