Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lineups

The Boston Bruins continue their five-game road trip Saturday night when they face the San Jose Sharks.
Boston ended its four-game losing streak Thursday when the Bruins defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. The B’s got a great performance from Anton Khudobin in between the pipes and Zdeno Chara scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period to stop the Bruins’ skid.
San Jose, meanwhile, is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Sharks and Bruins met on Oct. 26 at TD Garden, a 2-1 win for Boston.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (7-7-4)
Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Peter Cehlarik
Frank Vatrano — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Jordan Szwarz
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Rob O’Gara — Brandon Carlo
Paul Postma — Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
SAN JOSE SHARKS (10-7-0)
Joonas Donskoi — Joe Thornton — Joe Pavelski
Tomas Hertl — Logan Couture — Melker Karlsson
Mikkel Boedker — Chris Tierney — Jannik Hansen
Timo Meier — Danny O’Regan — Joel Ward
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Justin Braun
Joakim Ryan — Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon — Tim Heed
Aaron Dell
