Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lineups

The Boston Bruins continue their five-game road trip Saturday night when they face the San Jose Sharks.

Boston ended its four-game losing streak Thursday when the Bruins defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. The B’s got a great performance from Anton Khudobin in between the pipes and Zdeno Chara scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period to stop the Bruins’ skid.

San Jose, meanwhile, is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Sharks and Bruins met on Oct. 26 at TD Garden, a 2-1 win for Boston.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (7-7-4)

Danton Heinen — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – David Krejci – Peter Cehlarik

Frank Vatrano — Riley Nash — Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Jordan Szwarz

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Rob O’Gara — Brandon Carlo

Paul Postma — Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

SAN JOSE SHARKS (10-7-0)

Joonas Donskoi — Joe Thornton — Joe Pavelski

Tomas Hertl — Logan Couture — Melker Karlsson

Mikkel Boedker — Chris Tierney — Jannik Hansen

Timo Meier — Danny O’Regan — Joel Ward

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Justin Braun

Joakim Ryan — Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon — Tim Heed

Aaron Dell

