Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ Power-Play Struggles In Loss To Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday can be summed up in two words: missed opportunities.

The Bruins posted a season-high 39 shots in the contest at TD Garden, but the Black and Gold simply couldn’t find the back of the net. Boston held four power-play opportunities in the second game of the home-and-home series, but the home team was left empty-handed in each man advantage.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed his team’s power-play woes and explained what he would have liked to see differently.

