Bruce Cassidy Praises Charlie McAvoy’s Physicality In Bruins’ Victory

Charlie McAvoy doesn’t play like a 19-year-old.

The Boston Bruins defenseman is gifted on the offensive end, but McAvoy also isn’t afraid to play the physical game. This was on full display Monday night at TD Garden, as McAvoy’s five hits led all players in the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

After the game, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy praised McAvoy, who he labeled an “honest player.”

