Bruce Cassidy Wants More From Young Players Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins will need their young players to step up when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre on Friday.

Anders Bjork is one of several young Bruins under the spotlight as head coach Bruce Cassidy is asking more of his lesser experienced players. Speaking on Wednesday, Cassidy explained his mindset heading into the Firday night matchup. You can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo vis Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images